Rare look inside Rapid City meth, cocaine and heroin ring

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Newly unsealed court papers are giving us an inside look at a Rapid City drug ring.

An affidavit, originally filed in 2017, says it involved large amounts of drugs and debts. The ringleader was known as “Diablo” which is the Spanish for devil. Some of the drug dealers working under him didn’t know his real name.

A former girlfriend told investigators “Diablo” would bring 10 to 20 pounds of meth to Rapid City up to three times a week. He would also bring heroin and cocaine from Colorado. Documents say he hid the drugs in tires and was always armed.

The court papers describe a confrontation on a rural road, an overdose along with threats. They also detail a traffic stop that not only turned up drugs but a stolen Pennington County Deputy badge.

The documents are now unsealed, because authorities have arrested all of the suspects listed in the court papers. “Diablo” has been identified as Dana Faulkner. He recently pleaded guilty to federal drug charges and is scheduled to be sentenced next week. All of the other suspects are either serving federal prison time or are waiting to be sentenced.

