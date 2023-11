RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect connected to a homicide in Rapid Valley has died.

Investigators say 33-year-old Steven Custer died Thursday night at a Colorado hospital. On Monday, deputies responded to reports of gun fire.

Custer and 32-year-old Mercades Dahlvang were found in the front yard with with gunshot wounds. Dahlvang died a short time later at the hospital.

Investigators believe it was a murder-suicide