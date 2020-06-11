Rapid Transit System will resume operations Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid city’s public transportation system will resume operations on Monday with reduced hours and days of service.

Rapid Transit System suspended operations on May 30th after three drivers tested positive for COVID-19.

Over the last two weeks, crews have been cleaning buses, the bus barn and the transportation center. When the service reopens on Monday, riders will still need to adhere to social distancing and hygiene practices.

Riders will also be encouraged to wear a mask. Drivers will be required to wear a mask.