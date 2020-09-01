Rapid City’s Roosevelt Swim Center and Ice Arena are back in business

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City’s Swimming Center and Ice Arena are now back open for business. They’ve been closed since March 18th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As people return to these city facilities they’ll need to take precautions. Such as: wearing masks, social distancing, and limited capacity.

“The last couple months we’ve been preparing, finding out what everyone else is doing, kind of following that same pattern but tweaking things to our own facility,” Carstensen said.

Emily Carstensen is the recreation specialist at the Roosevelt Swim Center. She asks people to bear with them and follow the guidelines.

“We just don’t want people to get frustrated with us. We know everyone is frustrated at this time. You know, they don’t want to wear masks, they don’t want to have limitations, but like I said, we don’t want to close again,” Carstensen said.

Doug Lowe the Division Manager of both the hockey arena and the swimming center says that there are about four hand sanitizing stations in both facilities.

Along with signs reminding everyone of the health precautions.

“We’re sure trying to make it safe enough for everybody to enjoy it and feel comfortable coming here,” Lowe said.

Lowe says the facilities have been busy today and employees and visitors are excited to be back in business.

“It’s a great feeling. When you are closed down for 6 months and you’re not getting to see the people enjoy what you do and you provide, it’s hard. And then getting here and seeing the smiles on the people’s face, that’s what it’s all about,” Lowe said.

Even if those smiles are hidden behind masks.

Here you can check out specific restrictions and guidelines for the ice arena and swim center.