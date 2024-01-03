RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Thirty-three businesses will take part in the second annual ‘Rapid City Restaurant Week’ this month.

From January 18 through the 28, breweries, coffee shops, tasting rooms and restaurants will be participating. Each business will be creating and serving specials to celebrate Rapid City’s culinary offerings. The offerings will be available at prices for most everyone’s budget: beginning at five dollars, and stepping up to $15, $30 and $50.

“Restaurant Week is a time to celebrate Rapid City’s culinary scene and its many flavors,” said Kelsy Peterson, Digital Marketing Manager for Visit Rapid City. “As the gateway to the Black Hills, we’re fortunate to have a year-round thriving food and drink scene.”

Patrons can sign up early for the Bandwango Restaurant Week Pass at: Rapid City Restaurant Week. Participating patrons will be eligible to win $100, $200 and $300 gift cards.

Participating restaurant locations include 445 Lounge & Grill, A&D Jamaican, Alternative Fuel Coffee House, bb’s natural, Bengal Kitchen, BIN 605, Black Elk Grille, Black Hills Bagels, Cohort Brewery, Dakota Point Brewing, Dakota Steakhouse, Gold Bison Grill, Enigma, Essence of Coffee, Firehouse Brewing Company, Holy Sm-Oaks Craft BBQ, Home Brew Coffee, Independent Ale House, Millstone (both locations), Minervas, Murphy’s Pub & Grill, Pizza by Sabatinos, Pour 54 Taphouse, Sabatinos Italian Ristorante, Que Pasa, Sear Steakhouse, Shipwrecks Bar & Grill, Tally’s Silver Spoon, Thirsty’s Bar & Grill, Ugly Graffiti Downtown, Wobbly Bobby and Zymurcracy Beer Company.

