RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It was a big day for the newe0st member of the Rapid City Fire Department.

Drogon is very excited to start working with the Rapid City Fire Department.

Drogon is a Belgian Malinois who just turned two years old. His handler hopes to have him certified in wilderness and disaster searching in March.

“So just a couple more months of training to get him up where he needs to be so we can deploy him,” Jeremy Gibbons, Firefighter/Paramedic & Drogon’s Handler, said.

Drogon trains 30 to 40 hours a month. By learning obedience, searching, and bark alerts, he hopes to protect his community.

“He will find lost people in the hills, lost hikers, or in a disaster like a tornado or a building collapse, he will be cross-trained in both,” Jeremy Gibbons said.

“To have Drogon here, a working dog to help us and the community, is bar none the best,” Cheif Jason Culberson, Rapid City Fire Department, said.

Both Drogon’s handler, Jeremy Gibbons and Chief Jason Culberson say they are excited to see the pup do great things in his new role.

“What we do in our department is we train and train to be ready to respond when there is something bad that happens and same with Drogon. Being able to see him train, be able to go into action when something does happen,” Chief Culberson said.

Drogon is taking over for the Rapid City Fire Department’s first K9, Cisco, who was put down recently for health reasons. Drogon will be the second certified K9 for the State of South Dakota and the fire department.