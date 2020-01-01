Rapid City woman to replace DiSanto in state Senate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid City woman has been selected to finish the term of Lyndi Santo, a Republican from Box Elder who resigned in November and moved to Montana.

Jessica Castleberry was appointed Tuesday by Gov. Kristi Noem to fill the District 35 seat. Castleberry owns Little Nest Preschools in Rapid City and is an instructor at Black Hills State University’s South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity.

DiSanto was the second legislator from the Rapid City area to resign last fall. In October, Rapid City Republican Alan Solano announced his resignation from the state Senate. Noem appointed Helene Duhamal to replace him to represent District 32.