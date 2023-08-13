SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman will spend 20 years in federal prison on drug trafficking charges.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Dakota says 38-year-old Brook Staeffler and her husband began getting drugs from Colorado in February of 2020. Officials say Staeffler was responsible for at least 1-point-2-9 kilograms of meth, 857-point-5 grams of fentanyl and 860-point-5 grams of heroin that she distributed to other people.

Officials say she also started a false business called ‘Bscene’ with her husband to launder the proceeds from the drug sales. Between July 2020 and October 2021, they moved over 94 thousand dollars in cash through their bank accounts.

Staeffler was indicted in December of last year and plead guilty on May 24th of this year.