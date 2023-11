RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman will spend years behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that in late 2022, 25-year-old Carlie Wolf began traveling to Colorado to buy cocaine.

She would then bring it back to Rapid City.

Wolf would then sell the cocaine to others.

She was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release