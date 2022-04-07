RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City want help to find a missing woman who hasn’t been seen in more than three weeks.

28-year-old Aquila Mae Herman of Rapid City was reported missing to police on Sunday, April 3. Herman was last seen in the 1300 block of E. Catron Boulevard on Tuesday, March 15.

She is described as a Native American female who is 5’5″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, with dark colored hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact Det. Mackenzie Armstrong at 605-394-4134.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.