SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Stevie Williams was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Officials say Williams and others brought meth from Arizona and Mexico into South Dakota.

Williams sent large amounts of money for the drugs through multiple mail carriers.