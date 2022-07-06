RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman facing federal drug and money laundering charges plans to enter a guilty plea.

Brook Staeffler is one of several people charged in the case. Court documents say she helped lead a drug ring, selling meth, heroin and fentanyl and admits to bringing drugs to South Dakota from Colorado and getting some through the mail.

Staeffler and her husband are also accused of setting up a fake business to hide $94,000 worth of drug money.

She is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Friday, and faces between 10 years behind bars to life in prison.