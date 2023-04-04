RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t stopping in Western KELOLAND and much of the state is under a blizzard warning. With road closures, slippery streets and blowing snow, law enforcement is urging everyone to stay off the roads.

Another week brings another snow storm to the Black Hills.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has reported several cars getting stuck and sliding off the road. But for the most part, people are staying home.

“So far it has been pretty tame considering the weather. That tells us that people are heeding the warnings and staying inside unless absolutely necessary. That allows us to respond quicker to emergency calls if we need to,” Sgt. Gordon Larsen, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

City offices, schools, many local businesses and the Rapid City Airport are closed today due to the winter storm.

This is the first time in almost five years that the regional airport has had to close the runway for a full day.

“We were struggling to keep up with the snow event and had to make the decision to close at that point because of the snow and the wind, we were not able to keep up with what was going on out there,” Patrick Dame, Exec. Dir. of Rapid City Airport, said.

Interstate 90 from Spearfish to Wall closed on Monday night because of slippery roads and the low visibility.

“What is happening is we got the snow off but now we are getting to the ice that is below that because the pavement temperature is warm, you got snow pack on top of it, it cools and forms ice and we got to get that off right now but we don’t want to open because we are afraid the cars might just go into the ditch. So if we can get that accomplished, winds stay down, we can get it back open,” Mike Carlson, Rapid City Department of Transportation, said.

In the meantime, law enforcement urges everyone to stay home if you can.

By keeping yourself out of danger, you are also keeping first responders out of danger.

Pennington County is under a “No Travel Advised” Warning. Law enforcement and the Department of Transportation urge everyone to be patient while the roads are being cleared.