Rapid City voters lined up to share their voices in this year’s election

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Cory Gilbert is voting today for one reason, to be heard.

“Everyone’s voice matters and I think we need to get out the vote today,” Cory Gilber, Rapid City Voter, said.

There are nearly 50 polling locations here in Pennington County.

It’s also where Rapid City resident, Sherrey Heisler, comes to vote.

“I used to not vote because I didn’t think I mattered. Now, I try to be informed so that I can vote properly,” Heisler said.

And she believes today is important.

“I believe we all have a choice and it feels like some of our choices have been taken away this year with the whole COVID thing so I wanted to be able to still have my voice,” Heisler said.

Gary and Barbara Schreier got up early today to vote at the Crossroads Wesleyan Church.

SYDNEY: “Why does your vote matter?”

“Because it represents who we are and we are a part of the community and the community establishes our nation,” Barbara Schreier said.

They both believe 2020 is an important election year for folks to get out and vote, because their voices need to be heard.

The polls will remain open until 7 p.m. local time, so the polls in Western South Dakota will be the last to close.