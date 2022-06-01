RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team or UNET is a program in Western South Dakota that aims to help identify, disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations in the community.

In Pennington County alone, meth and heroin usage continues to rise. Programs, like UNET, have been working to keep illegal drugs out of our communities for decades.

In Pennington County, the Drug Task Force has been around since the 1980s.

It wasn’t until the late ’90s, that the name officially became UNET.

“It goes back to the early to mid-80s. Here out in Pennington County, there was a drug problem so some of us started working together with the DCI, the Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office, and over time it continued to evolve and formalize more into what you see today at UNET,” Sheriff Kevin Thom said.

UNET is made up of various agencies across the Black Hills, including the Rapid City Police Department.

Sgt. Mark Cote says a lot of illegal drug use is involved with violent crimes in the area.

“The nexxus with all the drugs comes different crimes like burglaries, firearms being stolen, homicides, all kinds of different things come along with drug crimes,” Sgt. Cote said.

And each year more members join UNET.

“I think it will continue to grow, we’ve added resources to it over the years in terms of staffing and continued evolution of technology. We use more and more technology with investigating and fighting drug trafficking than we ever have,” Sheriff Thom said.

This year and for the second year in a row, UNET of Rapid City has received a Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Award.