SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One lucky bird is off the hook this thanksgiving.

People in Rapid City took to social media to offer clemency to one of two turkeys. Today the mayor issued a full pardon to the winner.

Giblet Johansson beat out Feather Fawcett, and will join the previous two years winners out on a farm near Custer.

“Whereas the key to a great Thanksgiving is a tur-key, and although turkeys are known for their foul play, with many known to get the stuffing knocked out of them. We will quit these lame dad jokes cold turkey and pardon one lucky turkey to not send to an early grav-ey,” Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun said.

This is the third year the city has granted a pardon to a turkey and the first year locals have been able to vote in this tradition.