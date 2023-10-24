RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Sports Commission has announced the 2025 United States Tumbling and Trampoline National Championships will take place in Rapid City, South Dakota, in the summer of 2025.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This is the first national championship win since the commission was formed. We have big goals for Rapid City and look forward to seeing how we continue to grow this sector of our tourism economy,” said Domico Rodriguez, Executive Director at Rapid City Sports Commission.

More than 300 athletes are expected to attend, and the competition will bring 2,000 room nights to Rapid City hotels, all while having a significant economic impact of more than $1 million on local businesses during the event. Trampoline is part of the gymnastics discipline that will compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“Having events of this stature in Rapid City will open the door for other gymnastic and national-caliber events. We look forward to continuing to see the positive role sporting events will have on Rapid City, our economy and way of life,” said Rodriguez.

The United States Tumbling and Trampoline National Championships were held in Rapid City in 2005 and 2015 at the Barnett Area in The Monument.

Learn more about the Rapid City Sports Commission at rcsportscommission.com.