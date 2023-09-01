RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier today in Rapid City, their Parks and Rec Department announced the approval of a new city greenhouse.

With the old greenhouse in need to repairs, the switch to a new greenhouse was an easy decision.

This will be a great update for the department as they will be able to provide more efficient work and care in the new greenhouse.

“With some of the controls with the thermostats, they’ll all be kind of wifi-based or cloud based. Where the greenhouse specialist can be at home and check the temperatures of the greenhouses,” Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson said.

