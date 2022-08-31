SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With recent violent crime in Rapid City and the growing population, the Police Department is planning to expand and that’s not all.

Over the last month, Rapid City has seen a rash of gun violence and homicides. Chief Don Hedrick says this is a growing concern for his department.

“This level of violence is unprecedented. We haven’t seen anything like that to this level before and as a result, we are shifting our resources, putting everything we can behind it,” Chief Hedrick said.

And many of the most serious crimes are happening on the north side of the city.

“Violence has always been an issue and there has been times where we thought violence is high. What’s different now is that in this one neighborhood in town, these three major apartment complexes, there is such a rate of crime and violence there, even with police officers in the area, that it’s just overwhelming,” Mayor Allender said.

To respond to the city’s rising crime rate and changing needs, police are working with outreach programs and local organizations. They’re also adding substations and staff.

The Rapid City Police Department is hiring 20 officers which will bring their total number to 157.

“As more people come to our community, as we continue to grow, we anticipate the call for service level to rise as well. So I think it’s prudent of us to make sure that we are making sure we have enough officers out there to ensure public safety,” Chief Hedrick said.

Mayor Steve Allender says in addition to new officers, police will need the community’s support.

“We need the public’s help to end the violence and to change the way people interact with each other,” Mayor Allender said.

Mayor Allender says that the City is planning to add six officers every year until the call volume for each officer at the Police Department is back to a more normal rate.