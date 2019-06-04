Rapid City to elect new Mayor Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big day for people in Rapid City.

Tuesday is Election Day and voters will choose a mayor and council representatives. There are two candidates running for mayor. Natalie Stites Means is challenging incumbent mayor Steve Allender.

Voters will also decide on city council members for all five wards in the city. Council members serve three-year terms.

And this election will be a bit different when it comes to the mayoral race.

This is the first election cycle in which the mayor will serve a four-year term.

