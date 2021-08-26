UPDATE: Missing Rapid City teenager found; Police still looking for second girl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are looking for a missing teenager.

Officers are checking various locations looking for the girl who was reported missing Wednesday evening.

13-year-old Santanah Brave of Rapid City was reported missing from a location on Quincy Street.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. The teenager is a Native American female who is approximately 5’3” tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Another 13-year-old who was reported missing earlier in the day has now been located, according to Rapid City Police.

Police ask anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the teenager to call 605-394-4131 immediately.