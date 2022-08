RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A teenager will be in court in Rapid City later this morning to see if he should still be tried in adult court for a deadly shooting last year.

16-year-old James Hight is charged with Second Degree Murder. He accused of shooting 18-year-old Jayden Russell in November 2021. Hight is also charged with Aggravated Assault against a minor.

The transfer hearing gets underway at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time.