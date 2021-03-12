Rapid City teachers reflect one one year of COVID-19, lessons learned

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Schools everywhere are looking back on a difficult year with the pandemic. No matter where they are located, they’ve been impacted by COVID-19.

Nearly a year ago on March 13th, Governor Kristi Noem urged schools in South Dakota to close due to COVID-19.

“It was hard because everything was changing so much,” Jonnie Hertel said.

Jonni Hertel a 3rd grade teacher at General Beadle Elementary says the challenges continue today.

“The hard thing now is we have students coming in from distance learning in March that have missed so many months so then they’re behind so we are trying to make up a lot of that learning that they’ve missed already and still try to teach third grade content,” Hertel said.

Hertel also finds herself helping her students emotionally.

“A lot of these kiddos experienced the loss. They experienced the heartache, they experienced the fear, they experienced the burdens of losing their home, of parents losing their jobs, losing grandparents, of not being able to go outside,” Hertel said.

Sarah Chapman is a 1st grade designated distance learning teacher.

“I think we have definitely come a long way as educators this year but full person I think we’ve also been developed. We are more mindful, we are more caring and understanding towards our kiddos and we’re also just able to incorporate that technology that we didn’t necessarily use to the extent that we do now,” Chapman said.

Superintendent Lori Simon says the pandemic has presented new challenges for every employee in the district — including herself.

“I have to constantly balance, the health and safety and well-being of our students and our staff, with the educational and academic and social, emotional needs of our students,” Simon said.

And now that the vaccine is making its way through the system, the district is hopeful for the year ahead.

“I’ve reflected a lot over the last year and I feel good about the place that we’re in and I feel confident that we’re going to be able to stay at ‘Level One’ and we’re going to have in person graduation and get to see our graduates walk the stage,” Simon said.