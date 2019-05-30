Local News

Rapid City teacher charged with child abuse

Posted: May 30, 2019 09:55 AM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 12:25 PM CDT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- A middle school teacher in Rapid City has been charged with abusing a student with disabilities on Thursday. 

According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Shea Lindsey, 25, of Rapid City, was arrested for an incident that allegedly happened on May 14 at East Middle School. Based on the investigation, charges were filed and arrest warrant issued. 

Lindsey was placed on administrative leave during the investigation. 

“We take these allegations extremely seriously,” Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said in a news release. “It is the fundamental responsibility of every RCAS staff member to keep kids safe. Any failure to do so is contrary to everything RCAS stands for.”

Lindsey passed a mandatory background check when hired. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. 
 

