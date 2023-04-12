RAPID CITY, S.D,. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department and Emergency Services welcomed a brand new ambulance to the Station 7 fleet today.

It is tradition for the ambulance to be blessed by the fire department’s chaplain.

Then, the firefighters and paramedics work together to push the vehicle into the station.

“Well firefighters in general, not just in Rapid City but firefighters in general hold to a lot of the traditions that come from when firefighting first started. A lot of traditions have carried on through the generations and we just feel that it is very important that the Rapid City Fire Department does the same thing and continues those traditions on,” Robert Rendon, EMS Section Chief, said.

The ambulance will serve the community of North Rapid, North Haines, Box Elder, and New Underwood areas.