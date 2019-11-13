Rapid City Special Response teams respond to shots fired in downtown neighborhood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been an intense day for neighbors, students and law enforcement in central Rapid City. It all started with the sound of gunshots. The report came in this morning on 5th Street. No one was hurt, but since it was so close to Rapid City High School, there was a lock down.

Police officers rushed to the Rapid City neighborhood at 9:15 Tuesday morning.

“When we arrived we came in contact with a group of juveniles” Medina said.

Investigators soon learned that there was a second group of people who ran into a nearby apartment.

“So at that point we attempted to make contact with them, were not getting much cooperation and so we made the decision to call out the Pennington County/Rapid City Special Response team,” Medina said.

In addition to police, the team includes the Sheriff’s Office, 911 Dispatch and the Rapid City Fire Department. As a precaution, they also brought in snipers.

“So when we have individuals that are inside a residence or are inside an apartment and are refusing to come out, we have that time on our side, we can bring out the Pennington County/Rapid City Special Response team to help us resolve that overtime,” Medina said.

Eventually, authorities were able to communicate with one person in the apartment who agreed to come outside and surrender.

“We are still working through talking to them, searching them, going through the apartment to see what we find inside,” Medina said.

All of the juveniles were brought into custody, but it’s possible not all of them will be arrested. Authorities are still trying to figure out exactly what happened today.