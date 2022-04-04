RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A little over two weeks after a shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel, 19-year-old Myron Pourier has died from injuries sustained during the incident, according to Rapid City Police.

Pourier was injured in a shooting at the hotel on March 19. The suspect, 19-year-old Quincy Bear Robe, was arrested following the incident and remains in custody. Bear Robe was charged with Aggravated Assault and Commission of a Felony with a Firearm.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing charges against Bear Robe following the death of Pourier.