RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have an update on a shooting investigation in Rapid City.

Police say one of two women, originally wanted for questioning, now faces charges in the January 8th shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

30-year-old Brandy High Wolf was located in a home in Rapid City last night.

Following an interview with police, she was charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm with a Prior Felony Drug Conviction.

She also faces an additional drug charge because officers allegedly found a pipe that tested positive for meth in her possession. Police say the second woman, Brittany Rodriguez, is no longer a person of interest in the case.