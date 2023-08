RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The search for a teenager wanted in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City over 2 months ago has come to an end.

Lyle Blue Legs

Authorities say 17-year-old Lyle Blue Legs III was found by tribal law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Reservation Thursday.

Blue Legs was identified as a suspect in a shooting on May 26th. It happened in the 100 block of East Signal Drive.

The boy suffered a serious, non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital.