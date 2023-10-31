RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — 21-year-old Quincy Bearrobe has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The March 2022 shooting led to the death of 19-year-old Myron Pourier.

Pourier died from his injuries about two weeks later.

In court documents, Bearrobe admits to having a loaded handgun and being intoxicated while in a room with several other people at the hotel.

Documents say Bearrobe got into an argument with Pourier, pulled out the gun and shot twice.

Bearrobe said he didn’t intend to cause any harm, but acknowledged his actions were reckless and dangerous.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in January.