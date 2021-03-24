Rapid City seniors share their thoughts on this year’s prom

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After much discussion, the school board has decided on going forward with the event on the originally scheduled date.

After cancelling, then rescheduling, the prom for these Rapid City students is back on track, for April 17th.

“As I’ve gone through high school, I’ve noticed that to different people it means different things. To some people it’s like the biggest event of the year but to some people it doesn’t matter all that much. I’m in between there. What matters to me is that we can all be together,” Heizelman said.

Brooke Paratte and Drake Heizelman are seniors this year at Central High School.

“As you get older in high school, you start getting more involved with things and it’s hard to find time to be together. So prom is just a good time to be together,” Heizelman said.

“I’m glad we are having a prom because we made so many sacrifices this year, I feel like we should have one. Of course I want it to be COVID safe. I don’t want anyone to get sick, so I’m glad that we are having a COVID safe prom,” Paratte said.

The Rapid City Area Schools’ prom will be hosted at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in the Don Barnett Arena. However, there will be some major changes to this year’s event, including a mask requirement and limited capacity.

Only seniors are allowed to buy tickets to the event.

“I like that it will have less people so that it can be more COVID safe and just more comfortable,” Paratte said.

Regardless of the changes, Paratte believes going forward with the special event is the right decision.

“We’ve made too many sacrifices this year to not have prom. I’ve said that before and I’ll say it again. Of course I want it to be safe but it feels so good to just have that last dance,” Paratte said.

School officials say because 16 to 18-year-olds have the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, it places more choice in families’ hands to make decisions about school events. That reason also played a role in bringing back prom.