RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in Rapid City are looking for the people responsible for vandalism across town. Whether it’s driving over soccer fields or graffiti on playgrounds, the damage is costing the city thousands of dollars.

Last week, the Noordermeer Soccer Field was ruined by someone driving on the grass, making it unsafe to play on.

“We had games scheduled for Saturday and those games had to be moved to a different location,” David Sharp, Dir. of Coaching, said.

The Director of Coaching for Black Hills Rapids says the damages at Noordermeer Field could cost thousands and could take months to fix.

Damaged soccer fields in Rapid City

“It really breaks our hearts because we spend so much work and time and money into these fields, making sure that our kids have a really great surface to play on and I know the kids are really proud of it. They love playing soccer here so when somebody comes out here and damages it, it really effects all these kids that are playing,” Sharp said.

At local parks, like Vickie Powers Park, graffiti covers the playground equipment.

“It’s concerning; it’s frustrating. These parks are here for the public’s enjoyment. We have a lot of visitors that come to the area but also for our residents. It’s a quality of life issue, a lot of time and effort and upkeep go into keeping these parks up for people of all ages to enjoy,” Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City Communications, said.

The City of Rapid City is asking the public for help.

“They’ve been helpful in the past. If they see something, hear something, bring it to our attention,” Shoemaker said.

Crews are working to paint over the graffiti at several parks. You can contact the Rapid City Police if you have any information.