Rapid City sees high number of building permits despite financial crisis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Cities and people are experiencing a financial crisis due to the global pandemic. However, COVID-19 had little impact on building permits and activity in Rapid City last month.

In May, the city issued four larger permits costing at or above a $1 million. And 208 smaller permits for projects like home additions.

“It’s somewhat remarkable that with what’s happened in the last two months that it’s that good. And maybe that’s why it slowed down a little bit in March and April. And people still need to have some projects going,” Brad Solon, Building Permit Coordinator for Rapid City, said.

The City of Rapid City issued the second-most building permits this May since 2015.

