Rapid City sees a record breaking year in building permit valuation totals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is seeing its busiest year yet with building permit valuation totals.

Contractors and developers in Rapid City have their hands full with construction projects.

“2021 was a very busy year for us. Rapid City is growing and we’re extremely honored to be a part of that growth. Just behind us, we have a building going up that we will lease to the State of South Dakota, about 100-thousand square foot office building. But throughout town we have many different buildings and developments that we’ve worked on throughout the entire year,” Kyle Treloar, VP of Dream Design International, said.

Vice President of Dream Design International, Kyle Treloar, says there were some challenges.

“With crazy inflation and hard to get materials for a long time but we were able to work through those issues and be able to continue and work a the trajectory that we have been,” Treloar said.

With one month remaining in 2021, the city has issued over 3,900 building permits with a record valuation total of more than $362 million.

“The growth itself is happening throughout Rapid City, and I think you’ll see that just driving around town, seems like there is dirt being turned almost everywhere,” Vickie Fischer, Interim Community Development Dir., said.

It doesn’t stop there. City officials say December is already off to a busy start. Three permits have already been issued with a total valuation of $16.4 million.

“We are very excited about that. We’ve never crested the 400 million dollar mark in a year and there is no doubt that we are going to shoot right through that this year,” Fischer said.

Residential permits also played a role in the high valuation totals for this year. Over 250 single family homes and 28 new apartment buildings are currently underway in Rapid City.