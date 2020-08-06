Rapid City searching for homicide suspect from fatal stabbing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating an early morning stabbing that left one person dead and are asking the public’s help to locate a suspect.

Police have identified 29-year-old Barry Allman, of Box Elder, as a suspect in the homicide.

Just before 5 a.m. Thursday, police were called to an address on the north side of town for a report of a man lying in the grass. When police arrived they found the victim had a stab wound to the chest. The victim was sent to a hospital where he later died.

Police believe Allman left the scene as a passenger in a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe with a South Dakota license plate of 2N8 575. Police believe Allman is armed and should not be approached.