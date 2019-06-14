Local News

Rapid City schools updating students-at-risk policy

Posted: Jun 14, 2019

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - The Rapid City school district is set to adopt a new policy to identify students at risk of taking their own lives after losing six students to suicide in the last several years.
    
Assistant Superintendent Matt Seebaum says the school district's current policy is a more reactive approach while the updated version the Board of Education will vote on this month is aimed at prevention. Work on the new policy began in early 2017 after three high school students died of suicide between July and September. Three more students have committed suicide since then.
    
More school employees, including social workers and resources officers, are to receive training on how to identify students who appear to be at risk for suicide under the new policy.
 

