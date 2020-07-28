Rapid City Schools push back school start date to allow more training for teachers and staff

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — From mask policies to in person classes, school districts across the state are still developing their back to school plans. During last night’s Rapid City Area Schools board meeting, the district announced it will be starting the upcoming school year on September 8th rather than August 26th.

Last school year, teachers and staff had to adjust to a new way of educating. With the COVID-19 virus still prevalent in our a communities today, bringing students and staff face-to-face in the fall will look different.

“We don’t know that we can start on September 8th. We will evaluate with the virus activity is and make a decision based on that. So we’d like to start on September 8th and we plan to use those seven days, which would’ve been school days, and use them for staff training,” Curt Pochardt, Rapid City Area Schools Board President, said.

Another reason the school board decided to push the school starting date at last night’s school board meeting was to wait and see how the COVID-19 test results turned out after the Central States Fair and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“This will give us a little time to see if there’s going to be any major surges in cases as a result of those events,” Urban said.

Katy Urban, Rapid City Area Schools Public Information Manager, says one positive learning experience from online education is that during snow days this school year, students can bring home their computers and learn from home.

“Because our teachers will be set up to do online learning if there is a snow day. It will be a lot easier to transition into doing online learning at home instead of actually having to make that time up,” Urban said.

Rapid City Area Schools Public Information Manager says some athletic activities have started this summer. She says there will be a plan for what the school year will look like posted online later this week for parents and students to see. They can share their concerns and ideas before the plan is voted on next week.