Rapid City Schools plan to return to five-day school week and no mask requirement in the Fall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With this School year coming to an end, teachers and staff in Rapid City are already preparing for next year. The district has decided to go back to a five day school week and not require masks this Fall.

Principal Cary Davis for General Beadle Elementary says school during the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging.

“Definitely challenging, as a parent and having kids in different schools. Friday, it started out with a great idea, we needed to be safe, we needed to keep all the kids safe and even to have that online learning but I think at some point we need our kids back 5 days,” Davis said.

Davis says returning to a 5 day school week will benefit students greatly. Without requiring masks, teachers will be able to communicate to their classes more efficiently.

“Just being able to get back to normal. 5 days a week, kids here, that’s probably the most important thing. Our students just need to be in the classroom, our teachers want to teach, they want to have normalcy. It’ll be fantastic to be back to that,” Davis said.

The Communications Manager for RCAS, Katy Urban, says the district felt comfortable making these changes because the COVID-19 cases have gone down significantly in the schools.

“We have most of our staff vaccinated, we have a number of our high school students who are vaccinated and we know that that is just going to continue throughout the summer months so we feel pretty good about the fact that things are only getting better and as a result we want to get our kids back to school,” Urban said.

Urban says the District will still have some health precautions put in place this Fall.

All Rapid City Area Schools are scheduled to start next Fall, August 24th.

Currently, zero staff at the Rapid City Schools have the COVID-19 virus. 14 students have an active case.