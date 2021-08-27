UPDATE: Girl shot in apartment in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Schools in the north part of Rapid City were placed on secure status following the shooting of a juvenile in the area.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, police are investigating near North Maple Avenue and Surfwood Drive after a shooting that sent a juvenile to Monument Hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries.

KELOLAND News has a reporter on scene of the shooting. Police tell us that a girl was shot in an apartment building in the area.

Police say north side schools have been placed on secure status out of an abundance of caution.

Captain Scott Sitts says police believe they have found the gun used in the shooting. They are working to identify the suspect in the crime.

Sitts says because the suspect left the scene, police requested schools be put on lockdown to ensure safety of students and staff.

This is a developing story. Check back with this story for updates.