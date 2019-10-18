Rapid City Schools and law enforcement work together to prevent and respond to dangerous situations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — We hear about school violence all-too-often, including here in KELOLAND. Just this week, the Douglas School District in Box Elder was put on secure status after a student reported a threat.

Law enforcement investigated and after determining there was no longer a safety concern, lifted the secure status about 40 minutes later. This is why Rapid City Schools and law enforcement work together to prevent and respond to these dangerous situations.

It’s been a busy week for law enforcement in Pennington County and Rapid City schools.

“We always air on the side of caution and when it comes to the safety of our children while they’re in school and so as you can see that most of our instances have been secured status.. It is more just like a yellow light on a traffic light,” Sgt. Hislip said.

However, schools and law enforcement review crisis plans so they’re prepared for any kind of situation.

“We do have measures such as panic buttons that are strategically placed that will automatically leverage technology and notify responders that there is an issue and where that issue is at,” Sgt. Hislip said.

Community relations manager, Katy Urban, gathers details of what happened and sends out a message to families.

“So it’s really my job to make sure that everything that I put out is factual and so after that situation is stabilized then I call families, I email and I text them through our mass messaging system,” Urban said.

It happens as quickly as possible. However, both the schools and law enforcement want to ensure timely and accurate information over quick inaccurate details that may cause panic.

“We think it’s important that they do know and that they can depend on us to tell them when something happens. So we try to create this system of trust,” Urban said.

Rapid City Schools urges students and staff, “if you see something, say something”.