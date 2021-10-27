UPDATE: Rapid City elementary school goes remote due to COVID-19 surge, staffing shortage

UPDATE: October 27, 2021 5:30 p.m.

Grandview Elementary will close Thursday and Friday, October 28-29, due to a shortage of staff caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases, an email sent to families and staff at the school has confirmed.

The email states that 50 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since last Sunday. The administration is monitoring cases to determine whether the school will remain closed into next week.

Classes will move to remote learning for the rest of the week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Even with a surge in COVID-19 cases, it’s school as usual at a Rapid City Elementary… At least for a few more days.

District wide, there are 102 students and teachers with active cases of the coronavirus. 41 of those cases are at Grandview Elementary School.

To give you some perspective, Grandview’s website says it has 430 students. That means if all of the active cases are kids, nearly one in ten currently has the virus. Even if the number of active cases rises, school will remain in session until at least next week.

A resolution to temporarily close Grandview is on the November 2nd board of education agenda. The district needs to wait until the meeting, because the board of education recently took away the superintendent’s power to cancel school because of a pandemic.

The decision will be up to board members on Tuesday.