Rapid City School District discussing several topics Tuesday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s shaping up to be a busy night for the Rapid City School District’s Board of Education.

Tuesday evening’s agenda includes everything from a mask mandate, to getting rid of several rules the board and superintendent have had to follow for years.

One of the policies on the chopping block includes the Board of Education’s goals, job description and code of ethics.

The Board will also consider getting rid of a policy laying out the superintendent’s responsibilities and authority in the district.

They could also eliminate a policy allowing students to have representatives on the board.

The board of education will also consider updating Rapid City’s COVID-19 plan. One resolution would step up efforts to protect children from the virus – including a 2-week mask mandate and contact tracing within the district.

A second proposal requires a parent’s approval before a child is tested. It would also change the way the district communicates with families.

When there’s a positive test, it would be posted on the district dashboard. The meeting is scheduled to get underway at 5:30 Mountain Time.

There are several other items on the agenda, including a measure that would take away the superintendent’s power to close schools due to a pandemic.