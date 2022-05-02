SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The school board for the Rapid City Area School District will consider whether to declare copies of five different books “surplus” at their meeting on Tuesday; these 350 copies are designated as “To be Destroyed” on the meeting’s agenda. But it appears this process may be on hold, at least for now.

The agenda says the district regularly discards items it sees as unnecessary or not suitable. The surplus property list also includes printers and chairs. But the copies of the five books are the only items listed as “To be Destroyed.”

One of the books is titled “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic.” According to the “Banned Books Project” from Carnegie Mellon University students, it features a lesbian character whose father is gay.

Another book is “The Perks of Being A Wallflower.” The American Library Association lists homosexuality and sexual content as reasons for challenges against it.

Another book on the list is “Girl, Woman, Other.” According to the New York Times, it has a main character who is a lesbian.

A book titled “How Beautiful We Were” is also on the district’s list; the author’s website says this book discusses environmental decline because of an oil company.

The fifth book is titled “The Circle.”

For this report KELOLAND News reached out to Superintendent Lori Simon and most of the members of the school board. Board member Amy Policky said via text message that “books are commonly listed as surplus this time of year as lesson plans are changed and new books are considered.” Policky also says the agenda item dealing with surplus is likely to be placed on what she calls “a future agenda.”

Board president Kate Thomas said in an email that administrators as well as the director of teaching, learning and innovation came to an agreement on destroying the books following an investigation. She said that “the board has not seen these books nor did we put them on the agenda.”