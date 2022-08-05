SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Rapid City is reminding homeowners and property owners to trim or remove tree branches and bushes to avoid obstructing traffic signs at intersections and other areas.

Trees and bushes in boulevards and on private property can cause safety hazards.

Branches obstructing a yield sign in Rapid City. City of Rapid photo.

Homeowners and property owners can be cited for failure to remove the obstructions, the city said in a news release. If the obstruction is not removed, city crews can trim back the foliage or hire contractors to have the tree or bush removed. The property owner would pay for that work, according to the city.

The city’s code enforcement division investigates complaints filed by citizens and will notify homeowners to immediately remove the obstruction.