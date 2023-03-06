RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Sales tax revenue in Rapid City has hit an all-time high in 2022.

From daily regulars to first time customers, the Harriet and Oak coffee shop was very busy last year.

“That just makes us really excited because we like to see new faces who are visiting the area or who have just moved here, just discovering us. But we also love to see the regulars that we’ve had from when we opened 6 years ago,” Maggie Kindsfater, General Manager, said.

It’s a similar case for other businesses in town because as a whole, the city broke records.

For the whole year in 2022, the sales tax receipts for Rapid City were about $38.5 million. That is a 6 percent increase over 2021.

The City of Rapid City says that the revenue numbers are holding steady with the national inflation rate which was also around 6 percent.

“It’s the labor shortage, it is the supply shortage, the cost of items, the inflation index, so we are pleased and optimistic that the numbers that came out as they did for 2022, but we are cautiously optimistic moving forward,” Darrell Shoemaker, City of Rapid City, said.

However, businesses like Harriet and Oak are looking forward to another busy and successful year in 2023.

“Looking at 2023, I do anticipate to have a really busy summer. Right now in March, we are prepping and hiring to be prepared for those summer months. So we are looking forward to having our best summer yet and hit the ground running,” Kindsfater said.

For each month out of 2022, the sales tax revenue in Rapid City was over $3 million.