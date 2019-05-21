Local News

Rapid City residents allowed home after land mine removed

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 07:01 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 07:01 PM CDT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Residents are being allowed to return home after a Rapid City neighborhood was evacuated because of a land mine.
    
The Rapid City Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that the 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Ellsworth Air Force Base has removed the mine and that the evacuations have been lifted.
    
Homes in the 3100 block of West St. Louis Street were evacuated Monday after authorities said the land mine was found with other military memorabilia.
 

