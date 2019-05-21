Rapid City residents allowed home after land mine removed

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Residents are being allowed to return home after a Rapid City neighborhood was evacuated because of a land mine.



The Rapid City Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that the 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Ellsworth Air Force Base has removed the mine and that the evacuations have been lifted.



Homes in the 3100 block of West St. Louis Street were evacuated Monday after authorities said the land mine was found with other military memorabilia.

