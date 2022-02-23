RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A plunge into the deep freeze this week, as KELOLAND sees its longest stretch of extreme cold this season. The frigid cold is especially concerning for the homeless population.

Spending even a few minutes outside in subzero temperatures can be dangerous.

“They are saying that 10 minutes of exposed skin is enough for frostbite. We don’t want anybody freezing to death, we don’t want anybody getting frostbite,” Lysa Allison, Exec. Dir. of the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, said.

That’s why the Cornerstone Rescue Mission is welcoming as many people as possible.

“Come on down to the mission, warm up with some coffee, three hot meals a day and stay the night if you want to. We will find room for you but just please stay out of the elements and help us help you,” Allison said.

Right now, all of the beds at the mission are full, and more than 50 people are sleeping on the floor.

That’s why the city is asking everyone to continue donating their winter clothing and putting them on the president’s statues downtown.

“It’s a small gesture that people can make by taking that item that they might have in the door. If they are going to the department store, they can spend just a few resources to get an item that’s going to provide some long term help for people in need,” Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City Communications, said.

The longer the cold weather continues, the more those donations are needed, and so is the help of places, like the Cornerstone Rescue mission.

“There’s a lot of people that prefer to be homeless. They enjoy that freedom and that lifestyle but when it is this cold, it’s just too cold to be outside. So that’s when we see them come in, of course, we always try to get them to stay,” Allison said.

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is currently in need of hats, gloves, and mittens.