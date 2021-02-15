Rapid City Regional Airport offers new airline, Boutique Air

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this month Allegiant announced several new flights in western KELOLAND. Now, the Rapid City Regional Airport is adding another airline, called Boutique Air. It offers daily flights to and from Chadron, which then go to Denver.

The plane has eight passenger seats. It’s a Pilatus PC-12 aircraft and will operate once a day.

“One of the nicest things about Boutique is that you only pay for your fare here. So you don’t pay for bags, you don’t pay for change fees, you don’t pay for anything other than your ticket. So it’s a nice low cost option to get anybody to Denver and back whenever they want to go,” Kara Jonson, Station Manager in Minneapolis for Boutique Air, said.

Boutique Air Airlines joined the Rapid City Regional Airport about a month ago and today is the official start of the daily flights.

“We’re real excited and very proud to be here and hope everybody would take a trip to Chadron and then to Denver with us,” Teresa Mesman, Marketing Director & Regional Manager for Boutique Air, said.

Patrick Dame the Executive Director at Rapid City Regional Airport says many people would have to drive to Chadron or Denver to get on flights they needed.

“This gives our passengers the ability to be able to get on the flight here, fly to Chadron, either get off in Chadron or continue on to Denver,” Dame said.

Airports across the nation have experienced a hard year in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dame says this is exciting news for the airport.

“It’s an exciting opportunity. Not often we get to announce a new airline coming into our market so this is a really good opportunity for Rapid City and for our customers,” Dame said.

You can check out Boutique Air’s flights on its website.