RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — This summer bikers will be able to rent motorcycles at the Rapid City Regional Airport.

With the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally just weeks away, hundreds of thousands of visitors are planning their trips the Black Hills.

To help those flying in, the Rapid City Airport is now offering bike rentals.

“In the past, we’ve seen many people actually ship their bikes to the airport. This year they won’t have to do that. They will be able to rent them directly from the terminal and they don’t have to go to Sturgis if they want to rent bikes,” Megan Johnson, Rapid City Regional Airport, said.

From Harley Davidson to Yamaha, the airport is partnering with Eagle Rider to offer a variety of touring, adventure and street bikes.

“We recognized a large segment of travelers who were interested in motorcycle touring around the Black Hills. Last year in August alone, we had over 93,000 guests come through the airport and we saw that many of them were wanting this service,” Johnson said.

And with gas prices at an all-time high, bikers do not have to spend their money traveling hundreds of miles driving across the country.

“This year with the high gas prices, people wanting to still have the experience of coming in and enjoying our bike week activities surrounding that time frame in late July and into August, this is a great opportunity to rent a two-wheeler. It will be savings in fuel costs. Anything that you can be doing on two wheels rather than four is going to save some cost,” Darrell Shoemaker, City of Rapid City, said.

The motorcycles will be here at the airport by July 15th. But people are able to reserve them starting today.

The Sturgis Rally starts August 5th and runs through Sunday, August 13th.