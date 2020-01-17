Rapid City Regional Airport breaks passenger record 3 years in a row

RAPID CITY, S.D (KELO) — Rapid City Regional Airport is celebrating a record number of passengers for the third year in a row. In 2019 the airport added three new non-stop flights.

Marty Ertman’s home is in Wyoming, but Thursday she’s headed to Las Vegas. In the past she’s flown out of Denver, but she prefers the shorter drive to Rapid City, cheaper parking and that’s not all.

“We like having a non-stop because normally if you took another airline you would end up in a certain city and it be a couple hours not a lot to do there but this way we can get there quicker, we’re there, it’s way better,” Ertman said.

The Rapid City Regional Airport now has 14 non-stop flights during the summer months and are looking to add those during the shoulder season (a time when travel is relatively low). Throughout the three consecutive years that they have broke passenger records, they have added five new non-stop flights.

“We meet with our carriers regularly, the ones that currently serving the airport but we also reach out and we meet with other carriers too so we are always trying to get more service other carriers if possible,” Broom said.

More than 705,000 people came through the airport last year. That’s nearly 13% more passengers than the year before, which was also a record year.

“We really appreciate our tenants, it’s been a joint effort to provide that good customer service,” Broom said.

And while it’s been a few years since Ertman flew out of Rapid City, she’ll be back soon.

“We are going back in March, we did the price thing again and we are coming back here again, so that’s two times in a row so that’s kind of encouraging so good for you Rapid City,” Ertman said.

Sioux Falls is also hoping to attract more passengers as Allegiant adds a direct flight from Sioux Falls to Nashville, Tennessee. The flights will be Thursdays and Sundays, starting on May 21.